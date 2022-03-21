Robin Roberts delights fans with exciting career news close to her heart The Good Morning America star is incredibly talented

Robin Roberts was noticeably missing from Monday's Good Morning America, along with her regular co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos absent from new work video - fans say the same thing

While it hasn't been revealed what the GMA stars are doing, it's certainly a busy time for all of them with their respective schedules – in particular Robin.

Just days before, the star had shared some exciting news about her upcoming book on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside her colorful country home

The 61-year-old has written her latest book, Brighter by the Day, Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams, which will hit the shelves on 12 April.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Gayle King leave fans stunned with new photo

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

Robin shared a preview copy of the book on her feed, along with the news that a free bookmark will be given to all those who pre-order the book.

The bookmark is incredibly meaningful too, as it has a prayer that Robin's mom taught her as a little girl.

Robin Roberts shared a new update on her upcoming book

The star explained: "This particular bookmark features the prayer my momma taught me as a child and I say every day. To help me remember she called it the 2 L's and 2 P's. #LightLovePowerPresence. "We're giving away inspirational bookmarks for those who pre-order a copy of #brighterbytheday. Link in bio to submit your receipt."

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health news

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations Robin, always seeing the light," while another wrote: "Can't wait to read it and praying for you and sweet Amber." A third added: "Congratulations Robin on the new book, looking forward to reading it."

Robin is a much-loved star on GMA

Robin previously revealed that the new book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional message as partner Amber starts her chemo

MORE: Robin Roberts convinced that she will get into trouble with partner Amber for this reason

Robin will no doubt find comfort from her book herself right now, as the star revealed last month that her partner Amber Laign is battling breast cancer.

The TV star with partner Amber Laign

Amber's diagnosis has been known by Robin and their loved ones for quite some time, but it was only recently that they decided that they would share the news in public.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares candid pool photo at country home as she marks new beginnings

MORE: Robin Roberts reflects on 'challenging' year as fans send their support

The book is Robin's fourth major publication, following From the Heart: Seven Rules to Live By, an updated version titled From the Heart: Eight Rules to Live By, and Everybody's Got Something. She's written several other sports-related books before as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.