Kathie Lee Gifford delights fans with adorable photo to mark son Cody's special day The former Live co-star is a doting mum to children Cody and Cassidy

Kathie Lee Gifford marked a very special day at the start of the week as she celebrated her firstborn's birthday.

The former Live co-star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback photo of herself with a newborn Cody, which was accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Kathie wrote: "Sending wishes to the most amazing son a mother could pray for. I love you Cody Newton Gifford, and I praise god for the gift of you."

Fans were quick to react to the sweet photo, with one writing: "Happy birthday Cody. Kathie Lee I miss you on TV!" while another wrote: "I remember when he was born. Happy birthday."

A third added: "I remember fondly when Regis announced Cody's birth on the show! I was so happy I cried for you and Frank."

Kathie Lee Gifford shared an incredible throwback photo of Cody as a newborn baby

Kathie shares Cody and daughter Cassidy with her late husband, Frank Gifford. Viewers of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee watched her children grow up in front of their eyes, and they made several appearances on the hit TV show over the years.

Kathie has since gone on to star in a number of films and write books, but her fans are hoping that she will return to the television in the near future.

Kathie with her children Cassidy and Cody

During the pandemic, both of Kathie and Frank's children tied the knot, with Cassidy marrying husband Ben Wierda in June, and Cody marrying wife Erika in September.

On both occasions, the doting mum shared photos on social media and later opened up about the special days, which both adhered to the necessary coronavirus measures.

On how both couples had to change their plans as a result of the pandemic, she said: "They were going to be typical big weddings, and you never know how many people to have.

Cassidy and Cody with Frank Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee

"'Oh, we can't leave them out,' and, 'Oh, their feelings are gonna be hurt.' This just got it down to the nitty gritty - who is closest family. It ended up being precious." She added: "I didn't have to plan them. I just had to show up. I was sort of obligated."

The actress also praised her children's choice of partners, describing them as "two people that I just adore".

Kathie continued: "They're just beautiful human beings, and to see your children happy like that - I know Frank's smiling each day ... we just sensed their dad just smiling."

