David Beckham pokes fun at wife Victoria – and fans have gone wild

David and Victoria Beckham are always couple goals but on Friday the former footballer made a jaw-dropping comment about his wife – and we are in shock.

The former Spice Girl took to social media to share one of her gorgeous new gowns from her spring-summer collection and posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing a stylish black, cut-out dress.

Captioning the image, the 47-year-old penned: "I love this dress from my Spring Summer collection, it’s super comfortable yet the cut-out detailing makes it feel special. It also has a gorgeous racerback detail! x VB."

Fans agreed she looked phenomenal but hubby David could only notice one thing. Replying to the photo, he wrote: "How big are your feet" and accompanied the comment with a laughing face emoji.

Victoria took to Instagram to share the snap

Fans went wild and flocked to weigh in on the hilarious quip. His comment alone gained 3,458 likes at the time of writing. One shocked fan wrote: "No dinner for you tonight Becks", a second commented: "You’re going to be in trouble.

A third replied: "@davidbeckham please tell me that’s not the first thing you noticed!", a fourth added: "she looks stunning... trust you to point out the angle of the foot pose lol, I can't not see it now lol ...have a lovely weekend x". Not to mention the countless laughing emojis left by followers.

David and Victoria throwback from 1999 and absoltuely killing it

Despite David's oversight, it is clear that fans loved to see the pair give each other a bit of husband-and-wife banter, as one follower confirmed: "Love these normal spousal jokes!!".

It's safe to safe regardless of the size of her shoe, Victoria looked incredible. She paired the stunning gown with some statement gold jewellery including a pair of classic gold hoops and a chunky gold watch – and how could we forget – some pointy white shoes.

Fans of the fashion mogul couldn't help but comment on how dazzling she looked, one replied: "Absolutely stunning!!!" with three heart eyes and another penned: "Black dress of dreams wow" with a red love heart.

