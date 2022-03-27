Sarah Jessica Parker asks fans for help following surprising backstage moment The Sex and the City star is currently starring in Broadway

Sarah Jessica Parker recently celebrated her birthday and felt all the love on her special day.

So much so, that the Sex and the City star was even surprised backstage at her Broadway show, Plaza Suite, by an unidentified fan.

The star was incredibly touched after discovering a handwritten card and sentimental gift from someone called Elyse, and she shared details of it on her Instagram account in the hope of tracking her down.

Alongside a picture of her birthday surprise, the actress wrote: "Oh Elyse, I have no number. No contact. Perhaps you will see this and can know how absolutely touched I am.

"By the beautiful sentiments you shared in your birthday note and by this most exquisite little, massive treasure you left for me at the theatre.

"I hope very much you enjoyed being in our audience and I hope our paths might cross one day sooner than later. Til then, a million thanks. X, SJ.

Sarah Jessica Parker asked fans to help her track down a kind-hearted fan

"PS Maybe @catbirdnyc knows how I might find Elyse??? PPS zoom in on the key @plazasuitebway."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Isn't that so sweet, I hope you find Elyse to thank her!" while another wrote: "This is so sweet, such a thoughtful gift." A third added: "These are the treasures that make the world keep spinning. Lovely surprise."

It's been an incredibly busy time for Sarah, who is not only starring in Plaza Suite alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, but she's also signed up for a second series of And Just Like That.

The Sex and the City star with her husband Matthew Broderick

The actress shared the news on social media last week alongside a picture of the cast dressed up at the premiere of season one.

"Season 2. Thank you to our audience. Plain and simple. You are our heartbeat. We love you so. X, SJ," she wrote.

When Sarah isn't working, the Carrie Bradshaw actress loves nothing more than spending time in New York City with her family, where she has lived for many years. The star is a doting mom to children James Wilkie, Marion and Tabitha.

