Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker wows in very rare appearance with son James

The Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That is set to land on our screens on Thursday, and Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the very special occasion by making a rare appearance with her son, James, at the red carpet premiere of the much-anticipated new series.

The pair looked stunning on the red carpet with Sarah wearing an incredible Oscar de La Renta tulle gown, while James, 19, looked dashing in a dark suit and tie. The pair were also joined by Sarah's husband, Matthew Broderick. The pair also share twin girls Marion and Tabitha, 12, who didn't attend the star-studded event.

Are you excited for the new series? The official synopsis reads: "And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Sarah recently opened up about what to expect from the show to Vanity Fair, explaining that COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series, titled And Just Like That…, will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

She continued: "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

Fans have been hugely disappointed that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the series and two films, would not be rejoining for the new episodes, with the series reportedly revealing that it is the result of a fall out between Samantha and Carrie. We're looking forward to finding out more!

