Sarah Jessica Parker shares gorgeous photos from family staycation The Sex and the City star shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons during the pandemic, but now that the restrictions have eased, they have gone away for a change of scenery.

On Tuesday, the Sex and the City actress took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos from their staycation in Ohio, and it looked like they had a wonderful time.

Sarah shared photos of some of the parks they had visited, and fans were quick to comment on the pictures, giving her tips for exploring the area.

The star also responded to a fan who had asked her where she had gone in Ohio, to which she replied: "Just wonderful, we loved our visit."

In the caption, Sarah wrote: "Ohio. The Buckeye state. My long ago home. Giving us clear blue skies, history, beauty and Midwestern hospitality. X,SJ."

Sarah went away with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, and twins Tabitha and Marion.

The family reside in a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan, and also own properties on the beach in the Hamptons.

They have called New York home for many years, and the Hocus Pocus actress previously revealed that she would never leave, at least "not voluntarily", during an interview with Vogue.

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media.

They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and Sarah previously opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded.

Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

