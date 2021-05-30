Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on sad family news The Sex and the City star shared a heartfelt message

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram at the weekend to share a poignant reflection from the early days of her relationship with her husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick.

The actress and producer posted a photo of a black-and-white border collie alongside a heartfelt remembrance for the dog, who she revealed used to belong to Matthew.

The star wrote: "She was Sally. A long time ago. She was like a an [sic] old time vaudeville performer. And deeply serious. She could do tricks and flip before catching a frisbee.

"Her ears were magnificent when alert. It’s very nice to remember my husband's 1st dog, just a puppy when we met. She passed many, many years ago. They were very attached. X, SJ."

The mother-of-three's followers were quick to share their love for the post, with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen simply commenting: "Sally!"

Other fans added: "Border collies are the BEST," "She was so adorable," and: "Oh what a beautiful star in heaven!!! Love u Sarah."

The actress shared the sweet post to Instagram

Another shared a lovely memory, writing: "I met your husband on the street many, many years ago with that beautiful dog. I didn’t fanboy on Matthew but did a bit on the pup who had great eyes."

Others simply posted heart emojis in response.

It's an emotional time in the Parker-Broderick household at the moment, as the couple's oldest child, 18-year-old James Wilkie, has just graduated from high school.

Sarah Jessica and Matthew are proud parents-of-three

Sarah Jessica posted some rare snaps of her son in honour of the occasion, which showed James decked out in his cap and gown.

Captioning the images, Sarah Jessica proudly wrote: "May 27th, 2021. High School Graduation. And all that it means.

"'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.' Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope."

She concluded by writing: "With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

