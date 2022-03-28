The 2022 Oscars were full of great moments for LGBTQ stars and representation A history-making moment was made, too!

The 2022 Oscars will be remembered for many reasons, and they should also go down in history for the wonderful ways they showed how far LGBTQ+ representation and stars have come in Hollywood.

From Ariana DeBose's Best Supporting Actress win to Wanda Sykes co-hosting, there were many subtle and heartwarming moments featuring LGBTQ+ stars. While there have been dozens of queer nominees and winners through the years and plenty of LGBTQ-related films that have won Oscars, not all of the thespians who have won have been open about who they love.

While there's still lots of room for progress, here are some of the LGBTQ-related highlights from this year's Oscars that made us very proud to see.

Ariana DeBose's Best Supporting Actress win

The West Side Story star made history when she became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Oscar! The 31-year-old gave her partner, interior designer Sue Makkoo, a special shoutout and thank-you during her acceptance speech when she picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for playing Anita.

Ariana and Sue at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Photo: ©PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white ford Focus. When you look into her eyes you see an openly queer woman of colour, an Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through art," she said as she accepted her award from Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R., last year's Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song winners, respectively. "And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate.

"So to anybody who's ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the grey spaces, I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us," she added.

Ariana was emotional during her Oscars acceptance speech. Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ariana also looked incredible in a custom Valentino Haute Couture outfit that featured a crop top, wide-leg pants and a cape! She paired it all with diamonds, and it was a look definitely fit for an Oscar winner.

Not only is this Ariana's first Oscar, but it was also her first nomination. Congrats!

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli announcing Best Picture

These two legends definitely provided one moment we all definitely needed when they met on stage to announce the Best Picture winner. Both are, of course, icons for the LGBTQ community.

Lady Gaga held Liza Minnelli's hand as they came on stage and also gestured to the 76-year-old, saying, "You see that? The public, they love you."

We would love to see these two together again! Photo: ©Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Liza looked a bit confused at times, but Gaga helped her through what she had to do, having her back as Liza read her lines.

"I got you," Gaga told her as she leaned in to help at one point.

"I know. Thank you," Liza told her before she opened the envelope and revealed CODA was the winning film.

Our hearts melted when Lady Gaga told Liza Minnelli, "I've got you." Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

CODA's victory was an important moment for disability in film. If you're not familiar, the movie is about a young woman who can hear, while the rest of the members of her family are deaf. She wants to become a singer, and is also a big part of helping her family's fishing business, since she can hear. Earlier in the evening, Troy Kotsur picked up the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role.

It should also be pointed out that Lady Gaga and Liza being on stage together is important for disability representation. Liza has discussed how she has had issues with her spine and battled viral encephalitis, which is why she now uses a wheelchair, while Gaga has been outspoken about her own struggles with fibromyalgia and chronic pain and how they've affected her life.

Elliot Page's reunion with Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons

Viewers were pleasantly surprised when Elliot Page reunited with his Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons to reveal the Best Original Screenplay award. It's been nearly 15 years since Juno was released, and the movie received four Oscar nominations, winning that very same award.

"Whoever decided to give us a Juno reunion deserves an Oscar," one person tweeted, sharing a screen cap of the three together.

whoever decided to give us a Juno reunion deserves an Oscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9mpwaQgtJ0 — Erin M (@erinmurray16) March 28, 2022

"My poor gay heart can't handle this Juno reunion right now," another added, sharing the same.

my poor gay heart can’t handle this Juno reunion right now #Oscars pic.twitter.com/litit99Vpz — m. h. murray (@yarrumhm) March 28, 2022

The trio presented that award to Kenneth Branagh for his work on Belfast.

Not only was it great to see them together again, but Elliot, who came out as trans in late 2020, also looked fantastic in a Gucci tuxedo.

Wanda Sykes's exceptional co-hosting

Can Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer host everything, please? Wanda, who has been out and proud since 2008 and is married to Alex Niedbalski, was as hilarious as she always is throughout the show. From the opening monologue to her appearing as Will Smith alongside Regina's Tammy Faye and Amy's Spider-Man towards the end of the show, the audience loved her.

"Congratulations on a tough job well-done @AmySchumer @MoreReginaHall @IamWandaSykes!" Former Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted after the show. "You were all fantastic."

"Congratulations to these three amazing women for such an excellent job hosting the #Oscars2022," Rayceen Pendarvis tweeted.

Before the show, Wanda and Alex walked the red carpet together and were absolutely stunning. Wanda looked amazing in a custom Pamelle Roland cream suit next to Alex in her blush dress.

Wanda and Alex met in 2006 and married in 2008. Photo: © David Livingston/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's kiss on the red carpet

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are ridiculously in love and it's wonderful to see. The two announced their engagement in November 2021 and we cannot get over the way they were looking at each other on the red carpet. And the internet couldn't get over their smooch.

Fans pointed out seeing them kiss was important. Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer kissing in front of the Oscars backdrop," @lgbtkrie tweeted. "It's just so precious and important. I can't stop thinking about how this would've been unspeakable not so long ago."

"Just a Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer appreciation post," UK LGBTQ+ platform Unite tweeted, sharing a graphic that read, "Officially a Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer fan account" superimposed on a photo of them smooching.

This coordination is next level! Photo: © Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Not only are we 100% shipping them, but can we also talk about their incredible sense of style? Kristen always looks amazing, and definitely stood out in her custom Chanel satin jacket and *shorts*, white chiffon blouse, Chanel shoes and Chanel diamond accessories. But Dylan perfectly complimented her with a strong pant suit game and pleated cream blouse.

Laverne Cox

As our own Russ Martin tweeted when Laverne appeared on the red carpet looking jaw-droopingly gorgeous, she always understands the assignment.

The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a strapless black gown from August Getty Atelier, which she paired with a voluminous grey coat and Donna Kemp jewels.

Laverne hosted E!'s pre-show and the engagement she got from stars was special. She asked great things, such as when she queried Andrew Garfield about which celebrity he would play in Snatch Game if he ever appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race. Andrew, bless him, had the best answer.

"This is an unfair question to ask in a high pressure, high stakes environment," the Oscar nominee replied.

"Relax, it's okay, it's just me," Laverne sweetly reassured him.

"Meryl?" he asked.

RuPaul? Can you please make that happen?

Queen Latifah

The 52-year-old and partner Eboni Nichols walked the red carpet together and really stood out.

We loved seeing Eboni and Queen Latifah together at the Oscars! Photo: © Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Like Laverne, Queen Latifah's outfit was several pieces, including a form-fitting gown topped by a shawl that, rightly, looked like a cape as it trailed behind her. Eboni chose a gorgeous, partly-sheer champagne-coloured gown.

Jessica Chastain

In her Best Actress acceptance speech for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the 45-year-old mother of two used her platform to call for LGBTQ+ equality after the U.S. has seen "discriminatory and bigoted legislation... sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us."

"In times like this, I think of Tammy and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," the star said.

This is Jessica's first Oscar. Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tammy Faye Messner was a TV evangelist who became well-known for calling for LGBTQ+ equality and supporting the community during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

"I'm inspired by her passion," Jessica continued. "I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."

Here's to many more great LGBTQ+ moments at the Oscars over the years to come!