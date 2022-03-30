Al Roker shares heartfelt advice following shocking Oscars night: 'I struggle with that every day' The star's lessons are always inspiring

Al Roker seems to have something to say regarding the shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made an insensitive comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

The Today Show host is the latest star to join in on the contentious conversations and debates happening around the unexpected altercation.

The most recent people to release statements about what happened are Amy Schumer, who hosted the Academy Awards alongside fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall, as well as Chris' brother, Tony Rock.

Now Al is offering some very sound advice to Will and fans, using Aretha Franklin's iconic 1968 song, Think, to deliver the message.

The beloved weatherman used Thursday's daily video update, which he typically records as he gets his steps in early in the morning, to offer an important lesson.

As he walked on his treadmill in his basement, Al started off by saying: "Word from Aretha, think about it, before you do something, think about it," as the hit song played in the background. He continued, explaining: "That email… or anything else…" saying the latter part in a "take a hint" tone.

The candid lesson

The 67-year-old went on with his speedy walk, as the chorus of the song played louder and he excitedly mouthed the lyrics, finishing off by swaying his shoulders and shimmying away from the treadmill.

He captioned his post with: If there's a lesson to be learned over the last few days, it's to stop and #think about what you do. Email. Text. What you say."

Fans inundated his comment section with appreciation for the inspiring lesson, commending him by writing: "Yes – #think – always a good reminder. Thank you Al for putting that message out there today!" and: "You're such an inspiration," as well as: "Right Al, because it's better to have a delayed reaction than to have regrets and consequences."

Both Will and Jada have released statements, and Chris is suspected to mention the altercation during his upcoming comedy shows

The morning show anchor concluded the caption with a candid confession, admitting that: "Doesn't mean you shouldn't. But try and take a breath first. I struggle with that every day."

