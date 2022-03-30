Spice Girls fans rejoice! Brooklyn Beckham's wedding set to host special reunion We wonder if the Spice Girls will perform!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were bound to have a star-studded guest list at their wedding, which is set to take place over the weekend of 9 April, but it has now been revealed that it may see his mother reunite with her Spice Girls bandmates.

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, made the confession on Lorraine on Wednesday morning. "I'm going to see her at her son's wedding anyway. Yeah Victoria, it would be great!" she said. VB was the only one absent for the Spice Girls reunion tour back in 2019, but she posted a supportive statement for her friends which read: "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls."

Her eldest son's wedding could offer the fashion designer a long-awaited catch up with Mel B, and potentially her other friends Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner (nee Halliwell). Perhaps they may even be convinced to perform during the reception!

Spice Girls star Mel B revealed she would be attending Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's wedding

Other attendees are expected to include Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria and more of the couple's high-profile friends and family.

Brooklyn and Nicola have shared a few details of their wedding plans in the lead up to the big day, which could reportedly take place at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida. Known as Montsorrel, the 44,000-square-feet property, which Nicola's father purchased for $103million (£76million) in 2015, boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Brooklyn has enlisted his father David Beckham to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his "younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men," reports The Times.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in 2020

Meanwhile, Nicola recently revealed that her own grandmother will be her maid of honour. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she confirmed with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose gifted by Nicola.

Just like many brides and grooms, the couple have been tackling the difficult task of deciding on a seating plan for their big day – so they have turned to their families for help.

Actress Nicola shared a picture of her father, Nelson Peltz, poised with pen and paper in hand ready to assist his daughter on the major decisions about where to sit people for their big day. She captioned the sweet snap: "Doing wedding tables [loved up emoji and pink heart emoji]."

