David Beckham proudly shows off grey hair in Red Nose Day snap with daughter Harper The former footballer really is a silver fox!

David Beckham had fans doing a double take when he posted an adorable snap on Friday, proudly sporting a full head of grey hair while twinning with daughter Harper as they celebrated Red Nose Day together.

The football legend took to his Instagram and shared the adorable snap with his 71.3 million followers – and it had a great response!

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Happy Red Nose Day @rednoseday from daddy & HarperSeven."

In the candid snapshot, the father-daughter pair can be seen at home, twinning with matching Red Nose Day noses and fans were quick share their thoughts on his natural hair colour.

David and Harper looking cute on Instagram for Red Nose Day

One fan wrote: "I'm loving the grey" with a heart eyes emoji, whilst another cheekily joked: "Stopped using Just for Men Becks?"

A third praised his and Harper's bond, writing: "Father and daughter love," whilst a fourth added: "so cute".

David on his Instagram Stories promoting Friday night's Comic Relief TV takeover

David also took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to promote the important cause, ahead of the TV takeover on Friday. This time, sharing a front facing headshot of himself wearing a white T-shirt with the iconic red nose, he wrote: "Always such a fun night for a great cause. Tune in to @comicrelief tomorrow on BBC One at 7pm"

It has been a busy week for the Beckhams. Earlier this week, David revealed his excitement for son Brooklyn, 22, and his fiancé Nicola Peltz's upcoming wedding.

David with his dad David and father-in-law, Anthony Adams

On Monday, David shared a snap of him alongside his dad, David, and his father-in-law, Anthony Adams, as they shared their outfits for the big day, which is reportedly taking place in April.

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the "suited and booted" trio, with world-renowned DJ Fat Tony commenting simply with six red love hearts. YouTube's head of fashion Derek Blasberg also replied, writing: "Sweeeet" with a red love heart. Peter Andre also showed his support for the big day and liked the post.

Nicola, Romeo and girlfriend Mia Regan all showed their excitement for the highly-anticipated day by liking the photo.

