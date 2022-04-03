Hoda Kotb describes 'electric' encounter with stranger - and Jenna Bush Hager has questions He really took her breath away!

Hoda Kotb is seemingly opening up about the one who got away! The star reminisced about a moment decades ago that she has never been able to forget.

The star had a candid conversation with her Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager about attractiveness, and the two discussed everything from sexy accents to the spectrum of what they find attractive.

The open conversation led Hoda to reminisce about a man she once saw who undoubtedly left his mark on the star.

Jenna started off by hilariously expressing just how hot she found a British accent, heavily exhaling and even biting on her hand which was clenched in a fist. Her co-anchor was quick to agree, saying: "There's just something about a British accent… There's something so refined."

Then the mother-of-three added even more accents to the tally that she found attractive, exhaling between each one: "Irish… Australian…" before the two disagreed about their liking of a French accent, or lack thereof, in Jenna's case.

The discussion grew even more candid when Hoda had a frank admission for her co-star, and a somewhat saucy revelation!

The candid conversation

She explained: "I think sexiness sometimes isn't the most beautiful man." She began to reminisce about how once a stranger on the street took her breath away. She recalled: "He was drilling waterholes," but what really struck her were his eyes.

She described them as: "Eyes that were kind of auburn but gorgeous, and overall you wouldn't have thought there was a sexy thing about him," however, she confessed: "I stood there and you could feel the electricity."

The two are no strangers to bearing it all on television, and once hilariously tried to take "thirst traps"

Her co-host immediately wanted to spring into action – and so did fans – and was quick to ask: "I wonder what he's doing now…"

Fans were captivated by the story and the mystery man, writing: "Get those NBC researchers on Mr. Auburn Eyes' trail," and: "Hoda is so real. Love her for that and many other things," as well as: "Ohhh that man needs to be found."

