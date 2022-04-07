Gwen Stefani reveals major plans with Blake Shelton - and it's all happening in Oklahoma The couple are approaching their first wedding anniversary

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's idyllic life together has just gotten a whole lot messier.

The pair - who, along with Gwen's three boys split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma - have a stunning property portfolio and the No Doubt singer has revealed they're about to make some major changes to one of them.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwen revealed that they are getting their hands dirty with a project which is a far cry from their star-studded music careers.

Rather than call in the professionals, Gwen and Blake are transforming their expansive backyard at their new Oklahoma ranch all by themselves.

At the time of the interview, the mom-of-three said her husband was there already and admitted: "He's literally tilling the soil. He literally texted me an hour ago. He flew home today."

Gwen continued: "We are doing a major - when we do things, we go big. We're doing major gardening. We're talking about daffodils. We're talking about tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we're doing wildflower seeds, now we're doing xenias.

Gwen looked proud of the work they'd done so far

"So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well," she added.

When Ellen asked if Blake has so far done this all himself, Gwen said he has, "one guy," before adding that Blake is, "on the tractor turning the dirt for me when I get there".

She wasn't lying either. Gwen has since posted several photos on her Instagram Stories which showcase the flowers and the backyard which they're working so hard to transform.

Blake and Gwen love their life in Oklahoma

Gwen looked right at home in the selfie which showed her dressed casually for the countryside and with trees and daffodils planted in neat rows behind her.

She captioned the photos: "B&G garden," and appeared very pleased with the results so far.

