Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss Her husband Ozzy Osbourne also revealed his shock

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

MORE: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at aged 50

The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the stars who have been taken too soon

Taking to Twitter, Sharon posted a black and white photo of Taylor behind a drum kit, writing: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, also paid tribute to Taylor, penning on Twitter: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reacts to reports of her and Ozzy leaving LA for the UK

News of Taylor's death sent the musical world into a tailspin on Friday when his band announced he had passed. Taking to the Foo Fighters' official Twitter page, the band posted a statement.

Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins sending all our love to his wife and children 💔 pic.twitter.com/8NcnXOf1vr — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Sharon and Ozzy both shared their heartbreak over Taylor's death

It read: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The statement continued: "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America when Taylor died. On Friday 25 March, they were due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia and the festival also released a statement.

Foo Fighters shared the sad news on social media

It read: "With a broken heart, we are here to let you know of very sad news due to a very serious medical situation the Foo Fighters cannot perform tonight and they have canceled the rest of their South American tour."

It was reported that Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room and his body was seen being removed from the hotel late on Friday night. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Taylor was a father to two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle, who he shared with his wife, Alison.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.