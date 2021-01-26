Sharon Osbourne's not so socially distant dinner party revealed - things got hairy! The Talk host called her guests VIPs

Sharon Osbourne had a dinner party which was less than socially distant - however, in fairness to her, the guests were technically members of her own household.

In an incredible set of snaps that she shared to Instagram, The Talk host showed herself seated at her dinner table - alongside four of her dogs crowded around the table.

The photo is a marvel for a number of reasons, notwithstanding that there are four dogs at her table, but also she managed to get them to all look in the right direction at the right time for the photo to be taken.

The Osbourne family matriarch captioned the image: "Last night’s VIP table the guests need to work on their social distancing."

Sharon is absolutely an adoring dog mama and very much enjoys breaking bread with her furry friends.

Sharon Osbourne shared this epic set of photos with her not so socially distant guests

Shortly after she returned home following her hospitalization with Coronavirus, Sharon enjoyed breakfast in bed and snuggles from her pack of pups.

In the cute Instagram bedroom selfie, the co-host of The Talk is pictured at home in bed enjoying not just a healthy breakfast of cereal, fresh fruit and a boiled egg, but also the company and cuddles of two of her adorable pups.

She shared a single photo to Instagram of her bedroom scene. Sharon implied that there may be some hilarious out takes from the impromptu breakfast photo shoot: "Merry Christmas! As soon as I released [the dogs] it got a little messy but I went with the civilized image."

Days earlier, Sharon had revealed that she was back at home after isolating, having received two negative test results.

Sharon seems to have an endless array of furry friends

TV host Sharon, who has co-starred on The Talk since 2010, revealed in a social media post on 14 December that she had tested positive for coronavirus and had been briefly hospitalised.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote at the time. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

