Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of Ozzy Osbourne inside family home – fans say the same thing The Talk star has been married to the Black Sabbath singer since 1982

Sharon Osbourne has an idyllic life with husband Ozzy Osbourne at their sprawling LA mansion.

The celebrity couple are the proud owners of numerous dogs, who often feature on Sharon's Instagram account.

And on Thursday, The Talk star shared a sweet fun photo of Ozzy and one of their many pet pooches, Pepsi, capturing their love/hate relationship.

In the first photo, Ozzy was seen pretending to growl as he held onto the dog, while in the picture alongside it, the musician was pictured cuddling up to Pepsi.

"It's a love/ hate kind of thing," Sharon captioned the image, which has been liked over 32,000 times.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many agreeing how cute it was. "This is adorable, so cute," one wrote, while another commented: "Aww these are fantastic photos." A third added: "I love how cute this is." Others noted that the picture summed up Ozzy's character. "Typical Ozzy," one wrote, while another commented: "Ozzy's cheeky grin is hereditary!"

Sharon and Ozzy recently opened up about their experience of lockdown during an interview from bed.

Fans loved the sweet picture of Ozzy and Pepsi

The celebrity couple appeared via video link on Loose Women, where they opened up about the pandemic.

Ozzy had just had his covid jab, and told the panel that he "felt relieved" after getting it done.

Sharon admitted that she had struggled during the pandemic, too. "It's very odd, it's really strange. Last week I had a really bad week, I couldn't stop crying.

"I couldn't stop crying for three days and there was no one reason why, I just couldn't stop. When I'm like that I find it difficult to talk."

The Osbournes own many dogs

Ozzy and Sharon added that they were helping each other through the lockdown, with the singer saying of his wife: "She's my life, but we've had our ups and downs along the way."

It was particularly difficult for the pair during the festive season, as Sharon tested positive for coronavirus and spent several nights in hospital.

The former X Factor judge opened up about the scary experience on her first day back on The Talk in January.

She said: "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eyeache, bodyache, dizziness, sickness, all of it.

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added. Still, the host says she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."