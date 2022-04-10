Sharon Osbourne supported by former The Talk co-stars on social media The TV star is married to Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne recently shared an emotional video online with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, where they urged their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne asks for help in new video with Ozzy Osbourne

And after posting the footage, which was filmed inside their home in LA, they received mass support from their fans and friends, including Sharon's former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba.

Carrie wrote: "Love you both," alongside a love heart emoji. Sharon – who left The Talk in 2021 – has also remained close to Amanda Kloots, who is still on the panel of the CBS daytime show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share emotional video asking for help

Sharon's latest Instagram post of a beautiful scenic view in London was met with delight by Amanda, who commented: "Gorgeous!!!"

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's $12m mansion is funhouse for 11 pets - photos

READ: Sharon Osbourne reveals scary Coronavirus details: ‘I nod off at ridiculous times of the day"

The TV favorite has returned to the public eye after keeping a relatively low profile following her departure from The Talk.

What's more, Sharon is set to take on a new hosting role alongside her good friend Piers Morgan, to host a UK-based show on TalkTV, also called The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne has kept in touch with former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba

The premise of the show will bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with different views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's bedtime selfie sparks major reaction from fans

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates her friendship with Sharon Osbourne with emotional post

Sharon said of the news: "I'm excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all."

The show will also be available to watch in the US on FOX Nation, while Australian viewers will be able to view it on Sky News Australia.

Sharon is also on good terms with Amanda Kloots

The Talk is set to launch on 25 April. Sharon left CBS' The Talk last March following an on-screen clash between herself and host Sheryl Underwood about race.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reacts to reports of her and Ozzy leaving LA for the UK

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

Sharon and Piers Morgan are set to work on a new show together

The discussion soon got heated and resulted in the show being put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation.

It was revealed a month later that Sharon would be stepping down as a host.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.