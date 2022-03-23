Sharon Osbourne hints at 'lively debates' as she announces exciting career change Ozzy Osbourne's wife can't wait to get stuck in!

Sharon Osbourne has had an exciting few weeks, recently finding out that her son Jack Osbourne was to become a dad again.

And things are looking up just as much in her career too, as the TV favorite is set to front a major new current affairs programme in the UK.

Sharon will be joining forces with her good friend Piers Morgan to host The Talk, which will air weeknights on TalkTV.

The premise of the show will bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with different views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day.

Sharon said of the news: "I'm excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all."

The show will also be available to watch in the US on FOX Nation, while Australian viewers will be able to view it on Sky News Australia.

Sharon will be appearing on The Talk with Piers Morgan

News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks said of the news of Sharon's involvement in The Talk: "Sharon has built a unique and hugely successful media career, combining strong views and opinion with a lot of warmth and fun.

"Her unbounding energy will make her show compelling viewing and we are delighted to give her a new home at TalkTV."

The news follows after Sharon left CBS' The Talk last March following an on-screen clash between herself and host Sheryl Underwood about race.

The panel were discussing Piers' comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

The TV personality was previously part of the CBS show of the same name

The discussion soon got heated and resulted in the show being put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. It was revealed a month later that Sharon would be stepping down as a host.

