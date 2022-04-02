Sharon Osbourne's 'gorgeous' bedtime selfie sparks major reaction from fans Sharon were joined by her pet pooch

Sharon Osbourne sparked a major reaction on Saturday when she shared a bedroom selfie from her hotel room.

The mom-of-three shared the snap which saw her in black lingerie and loose white cover up as she lay in bed next to her pet dog Wesley. She captioned the snap: "About last night... Wesley hogged the entire bed."

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne announces return to TV

Fans loved the look calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful," although one fan joked: "Are you immortal? You never age."

Others shared their own stories of their pets taking up bed space, with one commenting: "Why do little dogs take up so much room?"

Sharon's post comes after a relaxing week for the star after she put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party, days following the death of her friend Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji."

Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician.

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."

Sharon attended the special event on Sunday

However, Sharon still came out to support the important charity on Sunday 27 March, and donned a black gown with white embroidery as she made her way down the white carpet and into the special event.

The viewing party raised $8.6million during the 30th-anniversary event, with all funds raised supporting the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as influence governments to end AIDS

