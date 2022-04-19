Geri Horner pens sweet message to Victoria Beckham after missing son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding Ginger Spice was unable to attend the Palm Beach nuptials

Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham may be in different cities, but the fashion designer hasn't been far from her Spice Girls bandmate's thoughts.

In honour of Victoria's 48th birthday on Sunday, Geri - also known as Ginger Spice - shared two throwback pictures from their heyday, cementing their close bond.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday! @victoriabeckham - what a woman! Wishing you the best year ahead. Xxx."

Despite the sweet message, fans noticed how Victoria doesn't follow Geri on the social media platform. "Why she didn't follow you on Instagram?" asked one, while another agreed: "Maybe that's why she wasn't at her son's wedding? And why these birthday wishes are so... 'deadpan.' It's so sad. I want to know too."

Other followers were overjoyed to see the post as one remarked: "My two favourite spice girls, happy birthday victoria @victoriabeckham." Another said: "Beautiful!! Ginger and Posh xx Happiest Birthday Posh xx."

Geri uploaded this post in honour of Victoria's birthday this week

Although neither party have commented on a rift, eyes were raised when Geri jetted off to Australia with her husband Christian Horner on the day of Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding. Hopes of a mini Spice Girls reunion were dashed as the couple headed to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Emma Bunton later revealed that she also wasn't going to be at the event, as she shared a heartfelt tribute to the happy couple. Alongside a photo of Emma, Brooklyn and Nicola partying at a previous event, Baby Spice wrote: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today!

Geri and Victoria found fame with the Spice Girls

"I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!!"

