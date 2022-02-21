Geri Horner shares intimate glimpse inside skiing vacation with husband Christian and their kids The couple headed off to a chalet over half-term

Geri Horner and her husband Christian looked blissfully happy as they hit the skiing slopes with their children over the weekend after the family jetted off on the perfect winter holiday during half-term.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Spice Girls star happily posed for pictures with their group whilst showing off her all-white ski wear.

She then uploaded a snap of herself sitting on a huge statue of the letter 'G' - and remarked: "G bunny loves you." A short while later, Geri posted an image of herself hugging son Monty as they warned up indoors. "Hug," she simply wrote alongside heart emojis.

Although the children wore skiing goggles, it seems the couple were accompanied by their respective children. Geri and Christian have been married since 2015 and together they have one son, Monty.

The former pop star is also a mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, while Christian shares daughter Olivia with ex Beverley Allen.

One of the skiing snaps Geri shared over the weekend

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

Geri also revealed she had finally found The One in her husband Christian and feels happier than ever before. She remarked: "It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot.

The star also shared one with son Monty

"Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."

