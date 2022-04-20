Michelle Obama makes rare comments about daughters Malia and Sasha's boyfriends Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, currently live in Los Angeles

Barack and Michelle Obama are proud parents to two daughters that are currently at university and living away from home – so it's no surprise that they are also dating.

On Tuesday, former First Lady Michelle opened up about her daughter Malia and Sasha's romantic lives, revealing that they both have boyfriends that they often bring home.

Whilst talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show, which is ending soon, Michelle was reminded of how 23-year-old Malia, and Sasha, 20, had first visited the show as little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers.

"Now they're bringing grown men home,' the 58-year-old Becoming author said. "Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well."

Malia and Sasha are currently living in Los Angeles

Not much is known about Sasha's other half, but sister Malia was photographed with Rory Farquharson back in 2017 - although it's not known if they are currently together. Rory is the son of the chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited Charles, and Catherine, an accountant.

While Michelle and Barack have been incredibly protective of their daughters' privacy, the proud mom has been sharing several family photos of late.

Just last week, Michelle posted a lovely picture of the entire family ahead of the release of Barack's new Netflix documentary, Our Great National Parks.

Michelle revealed her daughters were bringing 'grown men' home

Michelle and Barack's daughters both live in Los Angeles, while the couple still live in Washington D.C.. Barack opened up about his family life during a rare interview on Today last Wednesday, as he chatted to Al Roker.

The doting father gave several pieces of advice to Al, who is preparing for his youngest son to go to college this year.

He told the Today star to not let his child see him cry after dropping him off. He then gave a second piece of advice, hinting that when he missed his daughters, he would invite them on luxury vacations.