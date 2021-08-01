Charles Spencer thrilled his social media followers with some great news at the weekend as the Earl took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he was 'delighted' by a personal achievement.

Posting a photo of the Sunday Times bestseller list, the 57-year-old revealed that his non-fiction book The White Ship was at number seven.

MORE: Charles Spencer returns to social media following daughter Kitty's wedding

The father-of-seven captioned the picture: "More than delighted to still be in the Sunday Times bestseller list today, for a third week. Thank you to those who continue to buy 'Game of Thrones - but in the real world' #thewhiteship."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

His fans were quick to compliment him, with one writing: " Truth is always more interesting than fiction. Bravo."

MORE: Charles Spencer's wife Karen Gordon congratulates him after legal victory

READ: Charles Spencer reveals surprising love rivalry – fans react

Another supporter responded with an apt nautical pun, commenting: "Firmly anchored and deservedly so."

The Earl shared his lovely news to Twitter

It's been an exciting time for the Spencer family, not least because of the marriage of Lady Kitty Spencer last weekend.

Charles' eldest daughter married her new husband Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day celebration in Rome.

However, the 30-year-old broke with tradition and was accompanied down the aisle by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken, rather than by her father.

On Thursday, Kitty spoke out about her decision as she wrote a loving tribute to her brothers on Instagram.

Charles Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria pictured with Kitty as a baby

The new bride sweetly said: "The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle.

"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known. It still feels like a dream."

While the reason Charles did not walk Kitty down the aisle hasn't been made public, he revealed in June that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury that had been affecting his freedom of movement.

Speaking to MSN, the Earl admitted: "It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.