Charles Spencer shares poignant detail as he welcomes new arrivals to Althorp Princess Diana's brother took to Twitter

Charles Spencer has taken to Twitter to share some uplifting news with his followers.

The 57-year-old – younger brother of the late Princess Diana – shared a short clip showing swans and their cygnets swimming peacefully together in the river.

He wrote: "Good to see swans returning to nest at @AlthorpHouse – another sign of spring being in the air.

"The first ones that settled here arrived the day after my father died, in late March 1992. Since then, we've had three decades of healthy cygnets."

Charles shared the short clip with fans on Twitter

Charles's followers were quick to comment. "Beautiful story… a reminder of a beautiful legacy," one wrote, while a second remarked: "So profound they arrived at your father's passing! Lovely, thanks for sharing."

A third echoed: "This is a wonderful event: their constant presence is a sign of your late father, I think." And a fourth wrote: "How lovely that they came in his honour."

John Spencer with his second wife, Raine, outside Althorp

Charles's father, John Spencer, passed away in March 1992, at which point her succeeded as 9th Earl Spencer. Her also inherited Althorp, the family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire.

The spectacular property boasts 90 rooms and some 550 acres – and was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Diana is buried on The Island, in the middle of the man-made lake known as Round Oval

Following her death, Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

Father-of-seven Charles resides at Althorp with his third wife, Karen Gordon. The couple were married in June 2011 and together share daughter Lady Charlotte Diana, nine.

Charles now lives at Althorp with his third wife Karen

He is also a father to four children from his first marriage to Victoria Lockwood – Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. In December 2011, he married second wife Caroline Freud, with whom he has two children – The Hon. Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara.

