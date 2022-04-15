GMA's Robin Roberts left emotional after celebrating special milestone It was a very emotional day for the Good Morning America star

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts was left feeling "truly humbled and grateful" after celebrating her 20-year anniversary on the daytime show.

The 61-year-old star took to Instagram after the ABC broadcast aired, sharing a sweet message of thanks to her loyal team who have stuck by her side over the years. Robin was surrounded by her all-female co-workers as they toasted her landmark milestone with glasses of champagne. An incredible cake featuring TV screen replicas and edible images of Robin took center stage, spelling out the number 20.

WATCH: Robin Roberts celebrates incredible career milestone

Robin wrote: "Immensely appreciative of my entire @goodmorningamerica family for this morning… especially my incredible RR team pictured here! They were instrumental in everything that happened to celebrate my 20-year anniversary."

Reflecting on her amazing milestone, Robin continued: "Truly humbled and grateful to all for making this a day I will forever remember and cherish. Blessings to all."

Emotional Robin expressed her gratitude for her loyal team

One fan shared: "What a team! What a leader!" while another posted: "Oh my! I laughed, cried, and laughed through tears! A wonderful celebration for wonderful you on your 20 years at GMA! And here's to many more!"

Another long-time supporter commented: "I was so happy that I was able to watch your celebration this morning. What a fun show! I'm not crying, you're crying! Congratulations on 20 years!"

The GMA star was honored with a special plaque

Meanwhile, a fourth fan revealed they had been moved to see Robin's partner Amber Laign looking so well amid her health woes, sharing: "You had to be so moved listening to and seeing all that love, @robinrobertsgma! I know I was!!! Happy Anniversary to you. It was so good seeing Sweet Amber looking so beautiful and healthy."

The special on-air celebrations saw Robin honored with a plaque featuring her name on the grounds of Times Square outside the studio.

Robin's long-time partner Amber Laign showed her support on set

Moved to tears, the presenter asked to bring her long-time partner, who is battling breast cancer, into the shot. "Can I bring in someone special, sweet Amber [is here]," she said, as her girlfriend walked in and embraced her.

Robin enthused: "She's been with me for 17 of the 20 years I've been here," continuing to hold back tears.

Congratulations Robin, and here's to another 20 more years on our screens!

