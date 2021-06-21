Inside Sir Elton John's Father's Day celebrations with his sons The star shares two boys with husband David Furnish

Sir Elton John shared a glimpse inside his Father’s Day celebrations on Sunday as he marked the occasion with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

The Rocketman star took to Instagram to reveal the sweet handmade cards from his boys – Zachary, ten, and eight-year-old Elijah. "Daddy's here!!! Happy Father's Day!! @davidfurnish," he captioned the post.

The photo is a close-up of two colourful cards – the first featuring four red love heart stickers with the words "Happy Father's Day! I [heart] you" written across the front.

The second card, meanwhile, reads: "Have a Happy Father's day. I love you so much."

Elton shared a snapshot of his sons' handmade Father's Day cards

Fans were delighted by the picture, with a huge number sending their best wishes to the couple. "Homemade cards are the best! Happy Father's Day to you and David!" one wrote, while a second added: "Precious moments that are priceless... Happy Father's Day to you and David."

A third wrote: "Nothing better than a card from the heart."

Sir Elton shares his sons with husband David Furnish

Sir Elton, 74, and David, 58, have been together since 1993 and welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

The couple are devoted parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

The couple have been together since 1993

"I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record," he told The Mirror.

"Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on."

He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

Elton has said that becoming a dad changed "everything" about his life

In a separate interview with the Guardian, Sir Elton spoke further about the couple's approach to parenting their boys. "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life," he confessed. "David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen.

"They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

