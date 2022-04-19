Helen Skelton praised by fans as she poses poolside The On the Farm star is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton has won praise from her fans after the mum-of-three got honest about her post-baby bikini body.

The On the Farm presenter posed poolside in a black bikini as she carried an inflatable shark. She was certainly living her best life as she enjoyed an Easter break in the sun, but despite her enviable physique, she highlighted her "misshapen" parts following the birth of her third child, daughter Elsie, back in December.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares insight into life as a mum-of-three

She wrote: "In reality in a pool. On telly in a lambing shed. @onthefarmc5 8pm this eve (excuse the misshapen bits that's what babies do to you)."

But her fans were quick to praise the star, not only for her honesty, but for the flawless beauty that they saw.

One said: "Hottest mama out!!" alongside a string of clapping and flame emojis, while close friend Catherine Tyldesley said: "Momma you look AMAZING xxxx."

The One Show's Alex Jones simply posted a string of flame emojis, while a fourth fan added: "Don't you dare 'excuse' your fabulous body that created beautiful humans."

Fans thought Helen was beautiful

Many others continued to compliment the mum-of-three, with some in disbelief that she'd only recently had another baby, while some said she was looking "healthy".

Last week, Helen looked phenomenal in a navy two-piece while doting on her son in a swimming pool during a sunny family vacation.

Her sculpted abs and toned arms were clear to see as the sun's rays beamed down on her athletic figure.

The star welcomed her third baby in December

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Helen simply captioned the gorgeous snap: "Vacay vibes 'holidays #needed #goodfriday." Her followers were quick to react to the sensational snapshot, with many in disbelief and quizzing Helen over her appearance so soon after giving birth.

"Gorgeous pic! How do you look so good??? I'm still carrying baby weight and my kids are 15 and 8 years old," replied one fan.

A second said: "How the hell do you look that good after a third baby!! All hail to queen Helen!!!! " A third added: "Hooowwww did you just have a baby? That bod [fire emojis]."

