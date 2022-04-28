The Talk's Natalie Morales shares sweet exchange with former colleague The TV journalist moved to the CBS news show in 2021

Natalie Morales is having the time of her life in her new role on The Talk, having moved to the CBS daytime show from Today in October 2021.

The TV favorite has settled in nicely to the LA-based chat show, but that's not to say she doesn't miss her old colleagues too.

On social media, the mom-of-two had a sweet message exchange with her former work friend, Ray Farmer, photographer at NBC News.

"We miss you a bunch Natalie!" he wrote, to which she replied: "Miss you Ray Farmer! Hope you are shooting beautiful stories."

Natalie hosts The Talk alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, and the team recently graced the cover of CBS Watch to talk about their on-screen chemistry.

Natalie loved her time working on Today, having spent 22 years on the popular daytime show.

Natalie had a sweet exchange with her former colleague in the comments section

While she was sad to leave and remains close to her former co-stars, she was more than ready to try something new when CBS offered her the role.

Talking to People about the decision, she explained: "I knew The Talk could really showcase my personality, but also that I knew I would have great chemistry with the other co-hosts, which I had at the Today show, of course, but living here in Los Angeles — this is the big game in town.

"I had been on this show as a guest before, and every time I came, I just really loved the experience of being here. I loved the audience interaction and how involved they are with the hosts. It's funny because from the minute I walked out here, it was like I felt like I'm at home," she added.

The TV star admitted that she didn't believe she would ever move roles, but is happy to have been able to work at both shows.

The NBC star has become an integral part of The Talk

"I didn't believe that it would really happen. Part of me had always been like, I'm happy to be at the Today show forever. Whatever they want me to do, I'll do," she said. "But I also knew I needed a change. I had been there a long time and being out here in Los Angeles, I wasn't getting to do as many of the things that I wanted to do."

