Today star makes big decision after over a decade at NBC talk show

Today fans have seen many hosts come and go over the years, but several have stayed at the popular NBC talk show for over a decade.

These stars include Natalie Morales, the much-loved TV host who made a big announcement on Friday concerning her future on the show.

Natalie announced her departure in an internal memo to her NBC News colleagues, and it has since been revealed that she has been offered a new job on CBS.

The star will be joining The Talk, alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family," said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews.

"We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel.

Natalie will be leaving Today to join The Talk

"Natalie's intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

Natalie said of the news: "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at THE TALK. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can’t wait to get going."

The journalist has been with the NBC show for over a decade

Natalie had told her former NBC co-stars of her decision in an emotional message, where she revealed she was going to be going to be pursuing a "new adventure" but didn't disclose what it was.

The 49-year-old thanked her colleagues after reminiscing about her long-running career with the broadcasting giant.

"It's very hard to say goodbye… and we all know in this business it’s never goodbye but see you later," she concluded.

Natalie had told her colleagues of her departure in an emotional message

"I'm eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead. I have so much to be thankful for and for every one of you who helped me get here… muchísimas gracias mis amigos."

