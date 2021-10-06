Natalie Morales' former Today co-stars show support for her new role on The Talk The TV host has made a big transition from NBC to CBS

Natalie Morales stunned fans when she announced her decision to leave Today after over a decade working for NBC.

The star has since been named as the new panelist on The Talk, alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Natalie shared the news on Instagram shortly after it was announced in a statement by CBS, and several of her former Today co-stars showed their support by liking the message, including Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

The TV host shared a backstage photo of herself getting ready in her dressing room at the CBS studios, ahead of filming her first episode of The Talk.

She wrote: "Let the fun begin! Can’t believe I’m here… @thetalkcbs!! See you for real on Oct 11th!" Natalie had a great time filming her first episode of the long-running talk show with her new co-stars and later shared a selfie with them.

She wrote: "Wow I’m so lucky to work with these four awesome people! @amandakloots @akbar_gbaja @mrjerryoc @sherylunderwood What a fun promotion day! See you all soon on @thetalkcbs Monday Oct 11th."

Natalie Morales' former Today co-stars showed their support at her new job on The Talk

The news that Natalie would be joining The Talk was announced on Monday after the 49-year-old confirmed to NBC on Friday that she was leaving the broadcasting company to pursue a "new adventure".

When it was announced, executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement: "We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family.

Natalie Morales has left Today after a decade

"We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel.

"Natalie's intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

The TV star has a legion of fans

Natalie said of her new gig: "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at THE TALK. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar.

"I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can’t wait to get going."

