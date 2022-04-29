Gwen Stefani always knows how to wow her fans, with its with her spectacular voice or her show-stopping fashions, but during the week she was instead serving face.

INSIDE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's dreamy 1,300-acre ranch is in league of its own

The former No Doubt frontwoman looked iridescent in the selfie that she shared, showing a full face of makeup as she got ready for the spring. Gwen glistened in the selfie, as she flashed a huge smile at the camera, revealing her pearly whites. Her was styled in her signature ponytail, and she was keeping it casual with her look, as the star rocked a black hoodie. She also showed off her manicured nails, that had been embellished with some gemstones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani looks stunning as she launches her own cosmetics line

On her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she'd her makeup professional done by makeup artist, Ariel, who has also worked with stars like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

SEE: Gwen Stefani shares Blake Shelton's very surprising Easter transformation

"Fresh face for spring," she simply captioned the post, adding thematic emojis like a flower, growing plant and the sun behind some clouds.

Fans were blown away by her radiant beauty, as one enthused: "How are you so perfect?!" and another added: "Looking good with lighter makeup."

A third posted: "Gorgeous….so pretty," while a fourth said: "You are the cutest!!," and a fifth complimented: "I love this lighter makeup on you. It is lovely."

Gwen looked astounding in the photos

The post also gave fans a glimpse inside her astounding property, which featured a sofa with a check design and dozens of framed photographs hanging on the wall.

READ: Gwen Stefani's former stepdaughter shares heartfelt tribute to special family member

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals major plans with Blake Shelton - and it's all happening in Oklahoma

Gwen has two homes, one in Los Angeles and another in Oklahoma, and their looks couldn't be more different, as she proved last week.

The star knows how to look pretty

The Wind It Up songstress revealed two new additions to one home, a stunning floral couch and ornate dresser.

The star snapped a photo of a beautiful vase of peonies which were grown on their own ranch, and in turn, she revealed their pristine living space.

READ: Gwen Stefani reveals real feelings about 'really small' ranch wedding

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares rare glimpse of date night with Blake Shelton featuring private plane and surprise performance

The blooms were arranged on a chic glass coffee table and in the background, there was an ornate looking black dresser with floral gold detailing and also a statement floral sofa.

The couch is a duck egg blue hue with oversized pink flowers printed all over it – the perfect match for Gwen's fresh pink peonies.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.