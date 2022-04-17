Gwen Stefani shares Blake Shelton's very surprising Easter transformation

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated the holiday weekend in the most cheerful way possible, by immersing themselves into the occasion completely.

Gwen took to Instagram to share a Reel of her husband dressed up like the Easter bunny as he wore an incredible pink bunny costume, with bunny-faced slippers to match.

"Hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey," she captioned her clip of the country star walking out with a happy but slightly dazed look on his face.

She added a series of bunny emojis as well, and fans immediately reacted with droves of laughter emojis.

"This is incredible," one of their friends wrote, with another also saying: "……Also wallpaper matches bunny look so well," commenting on their floral pink design.

"Ok I get it now lol. Also, wallpaper is [flame emoji]," a fan also said, with a second adding: "That looks like the result of a long night of drinking and a lost bet," and a third commenting: "That is hilarious, precious and awesome rolled all into one."

Blake dressed up as a pink bunny for Easter

The two singers most likely spent Easter with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who she shares with former husband Gavin Rossdale.

They split their time often between Los Angeles and their incredible Oklahoma ranch, where they're currently spending more of their time.

Gwen recently also revealed in an interview that they were taking the initiative to transform the backyard at the ranch on their own.

At the time, the mom-of-three said her husband was there already and admitted: "He's literally tilling the soil. He literally texted me an hour ago. He flew home today."

The two spent Easter at their Oklahoma family ranch

She continued: "We are doing a major - when we do things, we go big. We're doing major gardening. We're talking about daffodils. We're talking about tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we're doing wildflower seeds, now we're doing xenias.

"So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well."

