Gwen Stefani's former stepdaughter shares heartfelt tribute to special family member The No Doubt singer is a doting mom to three children

Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for over a decade, before parting ways with the Bush frontman in 2016.

And during this time, the No Doubt singer was a stepmom to Gavin's grown-up daughter Daisy Lowe, who is famous in her own right as a successful model.

Daisy has a legion of fans on social media, and often shares glimpses of her life with her followers.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Most recently, the star paid a heartfelt tribute to a special someone in her life – her beloved pet dog Monty.

The model shared a number of pictures of herself with Monty from over the years, alongside an emotional message.

She wrote: "Happiest 14th birthday to the greatest sidekick a girl could ask for… Monty Carl Lowe.

"Since I was 19 you have been next to me through it all, from photo shoots & catwalk shows to moving from New York back home to London, through every heartbreak & grief helping me see the happiness in the smallest of things again & through the rain into sunny days. It took you 12 years but you chose @jordanjaysaul & as always you were right!

Daisy Lowe shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved dog Monty

"You are the strangest little creature & you make me laugh every single day. Thank you for pulling through & still being here Monts. I know I would be lost without you.

"I am so excited to celebrate you all day today… and everyday because you are the king obvs."

Daisy's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is too cute," while another wrote: "Dogs are the best friends we could ever hope for." A third added: "This is so lovely."

Daisy is Gavin's oldest child, and found out that the singer was her biological father when she was 14. She has a close bond with the singer's three sons with Gwen – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Daisy with Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's youngest son Apollo

The 33-year-old opened up about the "rocky" start to their journey on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast earlier in the year.

She said: "It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.

"I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I'm really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did."

After Daisy's mom Pearl Lowe gave birth to her eldest daughter, Gavin was made godfather.

Gavin Rossdale has a close bond with his children

At the time it was believed Daisy was the daughter of the fashion designer's ex-lover, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

When Daisy turned 14, she found out neither Bronner nor her mother shared her O-type blood which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken.

Pearl revealed Gavin refused to speak to her and Daisy after she allowed their daughter to take a DNA test in 2004.

However, Daisy confessed it made "perfect sense" to discover they were in fact father and daughter as they shared the "same mannerisms."

