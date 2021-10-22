Victoria and David Beckham share rare kiss in romantic date night photo The pair first got together in 1997

Although David and Victoria Beckham have been together since 1997, the couple rarely show their affections for each other in public.

However, on Friday the pair stunned fans as David shared a rare photo that captured them putting on a PDA. The pair headed out to a beautiful restaurant with two of their children, Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten when Victoria planted a kiss on her bemused husband's face. In his caption, David joked about the situation, writing: "Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad."

He added: "But then loving dads facials, thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you."

Victoria looked incredibly glamorous in the shot, wearing a white pullover jumper that she had accessorised with some rings and a chain bracelet. David, meanwhile, had opted to go for a black T-shirt.

The footballer's fans loved the romantic moment between Posh and Becks, as one enthused: "You guys," alongside a heart emoji and a second posted: "This is your best photo."

The comments section was filled with heart and crying with laughter emojis as fans couldn't decide whether it melted their hearts or tickled their sides.

The couple put on a rare PDA

Earlier this week, the family went on another romantic night out, and it was Harper who stole the show as Victoria shared a beautiful photo of her cuddling up to her dad.

In a simple caption, the doting mum wrote: "Date night with mummy and daddy. We love you Harper Seven x kisses @davidbeckham."

Harper wore a dress she has rocked before and we love it. The frock featured a vintage floral print, square neckline and the cutest puff sleeves. The former Spice Girls singer's daughter has always loved fashion and in 2019 even designed her own Bonpoint dress for her christening.

Alongside Cruz and Harper, the Beckhams are also proud parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, and Romeo, 19 – and the teen looks set to follow in his father's footsteps.

The couple treated their daughter to an incredible night out earlier in the week

Last month, he shared a snap of himself training on a football pitch and captioned it: "Focused.".

Romeo has also updated his Instagram bio, revealing he is an "athlete" and is currently a "footballer for @fortlauderdalecf," a team that plays in the USL League One, the third-tier of American soccer.

Fans were quick to praise his career move, with one writing: "Feeling excitement for your career in football. Love to see more football posts."

A second added: "Bet you have made your dad so happy and proud. I'm sure he was desperate for one of his lads to follow him into football. You look really good too."

