Victoria Beckham's niece shows off stunning dresses worn for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding might have been two weeks ago, but there is still a lot to uncover about the day, including the looks of many of the guests.

Victoria Beckham has showcased some of the family's looks, such as her mum Jackie Adams', who dazzled in a custom-made Victoria Beckham jumpsuit, and son Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Mia Regan, who also donned a design by the mother-of-the-groom.

Now, Victoria's niece Tallulah May, daughter of her sister Louise, has shown off the two looks she rocked at the star-studded wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 20-year-old encouraged her followers to ask her questions, and of course, the first one was about the nuptials, which were held in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April.

Tallulah showed off her looks on Instagram, two weeks after the big day

"Please show us your wedding looks," one fan wrote, to which she replied: "These are the only pictures I have but these were my two outfits."

The pictures show Tallulah in two different gowns, a black one with spaghetti straps, which she probably wore to the couple's Friday night rehearsal dinner, and a gorgeous V-neck pink gown, which was most likely her choice for Saturday's ceremony.

Victoria's niece had previously shared a photobooth picture of her alongside sister Libby and friends

As for her hair and makeup, Tallulah can be seen with her hair down in the picture of her in her black gown and with her hair up in a sleek ponytail in the other. Her makeup looks the same in both snaps, with the 20-year-old opting for smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

It's no doubt been an exciting few weeks for Tallulah. She began her time in Miami celebrating her 20th birthday with the rest of the family, including her mum Louise, sister Libby, and grandparents Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The whole family later travelled to the Bahamas, where they enjoyed a luxurious beach holiday following Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.