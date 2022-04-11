Amanda Holden shares new photo of teenage daughter for this special reason The BGT is judge married to producer Christopher Hughes.

Amanda Holden has delighted fans with her recent family holiday photos, but on Sunday, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a different kind of update of her daughter Lexi, 16, who celebrated a big milestone.

Sharing a photo of her mini-me, Amanda took to her Instagram Stories with a sun-soaked snap of gorgeous Lexi smiling away brace-free.

Written on the photo were the words: "My baby is now braceless. Thanks to @bostonorthodontics (not an ad, just grateful.)"

Lexi looked as chic as ever wearing a boho-style cream blouse with a denim waistcoat and accessorised the look with a pair of stylish orange-tinted sunglasses.

Lexi is now brace-free

The Holden-Hughes clan took to Amanda's Instagram feed in full force on Sunday as the ITV star has been sharing fabulous updates from their trip to Disney World in Florida, Orlando.

In the most recent photo, Amanda was standing in front of the famous Dinsey castle in Magic Kingdom with both daughters, Lexi and Hollie, ten.

The family are currently in Orlando

Captioning the post Amanda wrote: "Truly magical…#disneyworld50."

In the photo, Amanda and daughter Hollie were wearing matching glittery Mini Mouse ears whilst daughter Lexi kept it casual and didn't don the classic Disney merchandise.

The trio looked as fabulous as ever and friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post.

Vicky Pattison wrote: "Your girls Amanda man," with three heart-eye emojis. Another follower wrote: "Stunning all three of you."

Fans were excited to hear from the family of four

One fan replied: "You're so beautiful!! So are your children." Another penned "Have a magical time."

A third wrote: "You're all looking gorgeous." Another commented: "Beautiful girls." Not to mention the countless red love hearts and heart-eye emojis.

It's great to see the family-of-four making the most of their fun holiday abroad as Amanda told her 1.8 million followers that the trip was originally supposed to go ahead three years ago but got postponed due to the pandemic.

We are delighted the family finally got their perfect getaway!

