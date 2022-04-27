Peter Andre sparks comments with incredible throwback photo

Singer Peter Andre had his many Instagram followers feeling nostalgic as he shared an unearthed photo with them on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media site, the star posted a snap from the '90s that showed him wearing a tight black T-shirt with his hair flopping onto his forehead as he shot a sultry look at the camera.

SEE: Peter Andre surprises wife Emily with romantic gesture

The dad-of-four didn't add a caption to the image, letting it speak for itself – and many of his fans rushed to the comment section to share their approval.

One gushed: "You were all over my bedroom wall… my idol [heart emoji]. The good old days were the best… still love you now too of course."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare glimpse inside daughter's bedroom

Another added: "I was obsessed with u at this stage of your life," followed by a string of laughing emojis.

SEE: Peter Andre's wife Emily tackles DIY for son Theo's room – watch makeover

MORE: 19 celebrity couples with big age differences

Other fans sweetly wrote: "Lovely then, lovely now, inside and out," "I was in my teens then now I’m in my 30s… I had your posters on my wall x," and simply: "Wow."

The star shared a throwback photo with his fans

One of Peter's followers pointed out the resemblance to the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's eldest son, commenting: "That’s Junior! x."

Peter is a doting dad to two sons and two daughters, sharing his eldest children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The couple married in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... and split up four years later.

Peter with his two oldest children and wife Emily

He's now married to NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, with whom he shares Amelia, eight, and Theo, five. His older children clearly dote on their young siblings, as was clear once again at the weekend.

Peter shared some adorable pictures of his kids to Instagram, including one that showed Junior and Theo playing with a space hopper.

Peter simply captioned the post: "Brothers. Happy Sunday #family," and Junior sweetly commented: "Love him too much."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.