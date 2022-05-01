Tess Daly appeals for help for unexpected reason The star had a question for her fans

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly made an appeal to her fans on social media on Saturday to ask for help with her highly-anticipated new book.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie from her garden.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "As part of my new book I want to know… what are those small things that bring you big moments of happiness? Click the post to answer."

Fans were then led to the same sensational photo of the 53-year-old on her Instagram feed, but instead the caption read: "After I posted my £2 daffodils the other week, so many of you agreed that it’s the little things that really boost your mood.

Tess posted the message to her 803,000 Instagram followers

"Being outside with my family and the pups is one of my things that I know will always lift my spirits and as part of my new book I want to know…what are those small things that cumulatively bring you big moments of joy & happiness?"

Fans flocked in with their answers for the mother-of-two. One fan penned: "Freshly washed sheets (ideally dried outside)."

A second replied: "Being by the sea, listening to waves breaking against the rocks... heavenly."

Tess was delighted to share what makes her happy

A third wrote: "Walking my dog in nature, looking at the beauty that surrounds us for free. Listening to birds singing."

A fourth penned: "Cutting the grass and tidying the garden then spending a weekend on it having a bbq."

In March, the blonde beauty announced on Instagram that she was starting the process of writing her new book with a glorious photo of herself in the sunshine.

Tess looked incredible as she shared the exciting announcement in March

Tess told fans that the book will be focused on health and wellbeing and fittingly, one of the photos which accompanied the news, saw her sat serenely in a yoga pose wearing a t-shirt which said "well-being."

Sadly, there has been no update as to when the book will be released, but we look forward to more exciting updates from the star!

