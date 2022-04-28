Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have fans saying the same thing as they share loved-up photos Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are marking a special day as on Thursday Vernon celebrated his 48th birthday.

INSIDE: Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's show home with pool and gym is another world

And to mark the special day, Tess shared a loved-up photo of the pair together from the first birthday that they had shared together 23 years ago. The couple looked nearly identical to today, and Tess looked gorgeous in a pink outfit that consisted of a see-through pink top and matching skirt, while Vernon had opted to style out a black oversized coat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly left emotional as Vernon Kay reaches I'm a Celeb final

"23 birthdays later HBD @vernonkay," she lovingly wrote alongside the heart, heart-eyed face and face surrounded by hearts emojis.

SEE: Tess Daly shares rare picture of daughters during idyllic family holiday in France

WOW: Tess Daly steals the show in striking golden top on night out

Fans couldn't believe their eyes with the photos, with many shocked with how youthful the pair still were when compared with the throwback image.

One said: "Tess, you've not changed a bit and hubby has improved with the vintages!," while a second observed: "You two haven't changed one bit!"

A third exclaimed: "You both don't age!," and a fourth added: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY VERNON! Haven't changed a bit you two beauts."

Tess and Vernon have not aged!

Many others took to the comments to wish Vernon a happy birthday, with many sharing balloon and cake emojis.

SEE: Tess Daly wows in must-see sporty trousers

MORE: Tess Daly is a seventies dream in leather trousers and leopard print

Despite having been together for years, the pair still treat each other to dates nights, and last month they headed to the 2022 BAFTA Gala Dinner.

Tess completely stole the show when she showed up in a white mini-dress that featured a low-cut neckline and long sleeves and an extended piece of fabric that dropped from her trim waist to her ankles.

The pair married in 2003

The presenter added a pair of nude heels and accessorised with gold earrings and wore her glossy blonde locks in a tousled ponytail, adding a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip.

WOW: Tess Daly's new outfit screams business chic - and we're obsessed

MORE: Tess Daly looks like a goddess in sun-kissed snap - and fans agree

The couple put on an animated display as they arrived at the glitzy event ahead of the BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday, with Tess even pictured gazing adoringly at Vernon, who looked dapper in a navy suit and a matching polo jumper.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.