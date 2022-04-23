Tess Daly steals the show in striking golden top on night out The Strictly star celebrated the birthday of a close friend

Tess Daly has some of the best outfits in showbusiness and she proved that during a night out with close friend Gayle King as they marked her birthday.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter oozed glamour as she stunned in a slinky golden top as she clinked glasses with and embraced her pal. The gold lamé outfit featured a cut-out section around her shoulders, and Tess made sure to bring plenty of accessories to her show-stealing number. The star added some golden rings, bracelets and an eye-catching pair of ladder earrings to complete her ensemble.

Gayle looked just as beautiful as Tess in the snaps that were shared on Instagram, as she rocked a multicoloured top that highlighted her stunning complexion.

"With my birthday girl @gayle_x_," Tess wrote, alongside a heart and birthday cake emoji.

Fans were amazed by the snaps, as one enthused: "Gold for the WIN," and a second responded: "Beautiful ladies - have a very Happy Birthday stunner @gayle_x_."

A third added: "Beautiful photo! Love your top Tess! Looking gorgeous as always," while a fourth posted: "Happy Birthday @gayle_x_ xxx. Hope you two are having a lovely time xx."

Tess and her friend both looked as gorgeous as ever

And many were left speechless by the gorgeous look, as they shared strings of heart emojis or simply wished Gayle a happy birthday.

Tess sparked a fan frenzy earlier in the week when she highlighted just how fit she is when she posed in a pair of sporty trousers.

Tess donned the black cropped trousers with side zip detailing as she was pictured jumping on a bed in a pretty hotel interior setting.

She teamed the trousers with a V-neck camel-coloured knit jumper, crafting a laid-back but elegant ensemble.

The pair have their own swimwear brand

The TV host wore her sun-kissed silky blonde tresses down in her signature blow dry and opted for a glam beauty look that consisted of a glittering bronze eyeshadow blend, winged eyeliner flick, a perfect dewy skin glow, defined brows, and a rose pink glossy lip.

Tess beamed as she went barefoot to pose on the bed which boasted an incredible patterned headboard, orange bird print cushions, pristine white sheets and framed artworks.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a simple silver chain necklace, letting her natural beauty speak for itself.

