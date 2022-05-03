Christine Lampard stuns in her cheekiest photo yet! The Loose Women star promoted a worthy cause

Christine Lampard was hard at work on Bank Holiday Monday, stepping in to replace Lorraine Kelly on her hit morning show.

As usual, she later posed backstage to share details of her outfit – a ruched Mango design – but this time she also had a cheeky surprise in store for fans.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares sweet footage from family day out

Christine, 43, shared a second snapshot showing her posing with an oversized cardboard peach covering her derriere.

"NoButts #bowelcancerawareness #bowelcance #lorraine @Lorraine," Christine captioned her post, adding a peach emoji at the end.

Christine shared her cheeky photo on Instagram

The star was showing her support for Lorraine's recently launched Bowel Cancer UK's awareness campaign, No Butts. It's a cause close to Lorraine's heart; her friend and co-star Deborah James was diagnosed with the illness five years ago.

Christine's fans were quick to applaud her post, with a number leaving applause emojis and love hearts in the comments section.

Christine and Frank have been married since December 2015

"Amazing lady, beautiful inside and out xxxx," one wrote, while a second joked: "A peachy weekend for the Lampard family."

Christine has been married to Frank Lampard since December 2015 and together they share two children, three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021. She is also a stepmother to Frank’s eldest children, Luna, 16, and 14-year-old Isla.

The couple share Patricia and Freddie

Christine recently spoke about her blended family in an interview with Fabulous magazine. Asked about when she first met her stepdaughters, she revealed: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Christine is also a stepmum to Luna and Isla

Highlighting Patricia's relationship with her two elder sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

