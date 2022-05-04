Does David Muir have a partner? All we know The ABC news anchor keeps his private life out of the spotlight

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?

The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.

MORE: David Muir shares rare personal photographs during break from ABC

So when he's not delivering the news or using his investigative journalism skills who does the 20/20 anchor spend time with?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Does David Muir have a partner? Here's all we know

One thing we know for sure is that David is not married, but that's not to say a walk down the aisle isn't in his future.

With his rugged good looks, talent and the fact he's graced People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive list, David, 48, is a catch.

SEE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

MORE: David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

He was once linked to his ABC colleague, Gio Benitez, after they were photographed together on several occasions back in 2015, but the rumors were dismissed when Gio got engaged and subsequently married his now-husband, Tommy DiDario.

David was linked to ABC's Gio Benitez but he is now married

It was a big year for David, who was connected to fellow journalist, Kate Dries, then too. This time, she sparked the rumors with an article she wrote for Jezebel, entitled, Report Indicates my Boyfriend David Muir is a Monster.

In the piece, Kate said she visited Rome with David and that they had a spark from the beginning.

"David and I connected right from the start," she said. "'I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news,’ he told me on our first date."

MORE: David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

MORE: David Muir gets everybody talking with photo of his lookalike nephew

Kate continued: "I tried to remain calm because (little did he know) Peter was my first love and I didn’t want to make David feel uncomfortable. But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?"

David has a close friendship with Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos

There were never any further indications that the pair were connected though.

David gives nothing away on his Instagram either, with most of his posts involving his stories for ABC, rare family snapshots, or the occasional vacation picture.

Although there is a certain someone who makes an appearance more often than anyone else... his beloved gun dog Axel.

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

The TV star can't help himself when it comes to his pet and there are hoards of images of him at his lakeside home in NY with his pooch.

David's dog Axel is his number one guy

He also has a very close relationship with his family and his many nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad".

Then there's his friendship with Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. David is considered part of their family too and the couple, and their three children adore him.

With all that going on, who has time for a partner anyway?

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.