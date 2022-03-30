Ciara dazzles in stylish dress for romantic photo with husband Russell Wilson The Level Up singer married the NFL star in 2016

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson couldn't be more in love, and they proved that with a romantic photo where the singer dazzled with her look.

The Level Up songstress looked simply divine in a daring purple dress that perfectly hugged her figure and featured some cut-out sections around her chest, thighs and hips. Meanwhile Russell looked incredibly suave in a gorgeous suit. The pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, with the small video taken before their arrival with the pair lovingly looking into each other's eyes as they looked to be about to share a steamy kiss.

The singer didn't caption the stunning image, but instead tagged Vanity Fair, photographer Mark Seliger and her husband.

Following the event, Russell shared a photo of him and his wife, simply writing: "Mr. & Mrs."

Ciara also shared a photoshoot from the night where she showed off her show-stopping leather dress from all angles and said: "Vanity Fair Nights."

Her fans were quick to react to her photo, with many calling the 36-year-old "gorgeous" – and with a look like that we couldn't possibly disagree!

The pair looked gorgeous together

"And that's how it's done," one said, while a second added: "OMGOSH, CiCi is gorgeous, stunning and awesome the dress is amazing. Wowww," and a third posted: "God did his thing with you."

Although the pair often prove to be couple goals with their romantic posts, Ciara recently candidly revealed that the duo recently argued after Russell tried throwing something of hers away.

She shared a video from inside the couple's stunning kitchen, with them leaning on their kitchen counter as the Goodies hitmaker began to explain an important rule of hers to her husband.

She said: "Babe, can I just tell you a rule of thumb for women…" She went on to explain to the footballer that whenever he sees "a nail tip of any kind sitting somewhere, don't throw it away, just put it to the side."

The pair married in 2016

She went on to show how the nail on her left ring finger, which was clad with her massive wedding ring, had a chipped nail.

Russell wasn't keen on his wife's request, immediately saying: "That is nasty," as well as: "I'm throwing that thing out!" He began to joke about her nails as she pleaded with him to take her seriously.

She explained that she broke the nail while she was throwing a football back and forth with her son, Future.

The mother-of-three tried to reason with the quarterback, as he insisted that it was weird to keep a nail chip, she said to just put it to the side so she could put it back on "to survive."

