Ciara pays beautiful tribute to close friend in top with plunging neckline The Level Up singer looked phenomenal!

Ciara marked a close friend's birthday during the week, but alongside her heartfelt words it was her outfit that commanded attention.

The Goodies songstress posed in a daring white top that was tied so tight that it almost looked like she was about to pop out of it! She was styled for the gods, courtesy of makeup artist Yolanda Frederick, whose birthday she was marking, with a stunning face of makeup, blonde highlights in her dazzling hair and a gorgeous gold bracelet.

"Happy Birthday to my Bestie and Best makeup artist in the world @YolondaFrederick," the singer wrote. "I'm so grateful for you! I love you so much! I'm so excited for all the more amazingness God has in store for you! You inspire me! #20yrsDeep #HBD."

And Yolanda had the perfect response, as she replied: "OMG!!!!! I'm not sure what I did to deserve having YOU in my life but my God I'm blessed! Thank you for just being you… because just being you is enough! You are the kindest most thoughtful Bestie a person could ever hope for.

"You have supported me, loved me and have been a constant friend for more than 20 years! I'm forever grateful for our journey! We have not only survived but have thrived through many seasons. God has been so good to us! I don't even have to words to describe what you mean to me…

She finished: "So I will just say that I love you DEEP and FOREVER! To my muse… and my inspiration… thank you for all you do."

Ciara had a moving tribute for her friend

Many others took to the comments to wish Yolanda a happy birthday as they praised the friendship between the pair.

One penned: "20 years is a great length of friendship!!!! Happy bday to your fellow home girl, and may she get all kinds of delicious cake! Cheers to her!"

Last month, the singer had a different reason to celebrate as she and husband Russell Wilson headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Last month the singer had a glamorous night out with her husband

The Level Up songstress looked simply divine in a daring purple dress that perfectly hugged her figure and featured some cut-out sections around her chest, thighs and hips. Meanwhile Russell looked incredibly suave in a gorgeous suit.

Following the event, Russell shared a photo of him and his wife, simply writing: "Mr. & Mrs."

Ciara also shared a photoshoot from the night where she showed off her show-stopping leather dress from all angles and said: "Vanity Fair Nights."

Her fans were quick to react to her photo, with many calling the 36-year-old "gorgeous" – and with a look like that we couldn't possibly disagree!

