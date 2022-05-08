Kevin Bacon pays Mother's Day tribute to Kyra Sedgwick with rare baby photo The Hollywood couple are parents-of-two

Kevin Bacon marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a rare throwback photograph featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick and one of his kids.

The actor posted the picture of his wife adoringly holding on to their baby, who fans weren't able to identify between daughter Sosie or son Travis.

However, Kevin had nothing but love to share for his wife as he wrote: "Happy #MothersDay to the greatest, @kyrasedgwickofficial. Sending love to all the mothers out there."

Many fans inundated the comments section with heart emojis galore and wished Kyra the same, with one writing: "Sweet pic!! Happy Mother's Day Kyra!"

Another quipped: "Happy Mother's day Kyra, that baby looks like Kev without hair," with a third saying: "Great photo! So sweet," and one added: "Love to you both, an amazing couple!"

Kevin and Kyra are not only a loving couple but also doting parents to 30-year-old Sosie, an actress as well, and Travis, three years older than his sister, the singer in the band Contracult Collective and guitarist for black metal band, Black Anvil.

Kevin paid tribute to Kyra with a baby throwback

And while the celebrity couple are more than supportive of their children's careers, they were initially worried about how their children would cope in the notoriously cut-throat environment.

Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to experience the same struggles.

The Footloose star told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

The celebrity couple are parents to daughter Sosie and son Travis

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

