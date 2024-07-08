Kevin Bacon posts must-see shirtless thirst trap for 66th birthday — fans react

Kevin Bacon appears to know a thing or two about rocking a birthday suit!

The Footloose actor was quickly described by fans as aging "like a fine wine" after he shared an ab-baring beach photo in honor of his 66th trip around the sun on July 8.

In the steamy pic — which was first published earlier this month as part of a conversation between him and Footloose singer Kenny Loggins for Interview Magazine — Kevin is seen resting on a rock with the sun shining on him, wearing a navy and black swimsuit with a coordinating jacket zipped open.

"This is 66," he aptly wrote in his caption next to a birthday cake emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the photo.

"Still looking awesome! Happy birthday and many, many more!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Kevin. Best wishes for many more years of joy and happiness. Rock On," and: "66 looks great on you," as well as: "Happy Birthday Kevin!!! Hope your Birthday rocks."

Prior to him posting the cheeky thirst trap, his wife of 35 years, Kyra Sedgwick, also took to Instagram to mark the special day with her own tribute.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actress took part in a recent TikTok trend, first posting a photo captioned: "If you were to ask me about bacon I would say…" followed by another with: "Bacon can be a delicious part of a balanced breakfast."

"But if you asked me on a deeper level, I would say…" it continued, before flashing a throwback photo of her and Kevin endearingly captioned with: "(Kevin) Bacon is the love of my life, my only one, happy birthday!"

© Getty Kyra and Kevin will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary in September

"Bacon's #1 fan. Happy Birthday @kevinbacon!" she wrote in her caption, and fans again were quick to gush over the couple. "Because of you and Kevin, I can still believe in TRUE LOVE, and that it can last a lifetime," one wrote, as others added: "So sweet! Happy birthday Kevin!!!" and: "Wonderful couple," as well as: "Happy Birthday, @kevinbacon!!! Have the best day! You two are THE COOLEST couple on the planet!!"

© Getty The Bacon-Sedgwick family

Kevin and Kyra, who share kids Travis Bacon, 35, and Sosie Bacon, 32, live between their apartment in New York City and a farm in Connecticut. During a recent appearance on the Today Show, the mom-of-two reflected on having a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood, after host Hoda Kotb noted that despite their decades-long career in the industry, the two "don't feel like a Hollywood couple."

© Getty The couple's son Travis recently celebrated his 36th birthday

"I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," Kyra explained, and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

Moreover, touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"