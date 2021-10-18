Kylie Minogue stuns in silver mini dress in very rare photo with boyfriend Paul Solomons The couple have been dating for three years

Kylie Minogue looks head over heels in a brand new photo showing her with her boyfriend, Paul Solomons.

The petite pop star, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a sweet snapshot of the couple with Kylie lovingly looking up at her beau of three years, who looks smart dressed all in black and wearing a distinctive necklace.

Kylie, meanwhile, looks sensational in a striking patterned mini dress, a black coat draped over one shoulder. Her hair has been tied back in a low ponytail and she teamed her outfit with sheer tights, gold sandals, and a black handbag.

"Thanks @versace @donatella_versace @friezeofficial @paulsolomonsgq for a sparkling Friday Now … #schoolnight #NewWeek," she captioned the image.

Kylie shared a rare snapshot of Paul on her Instagram account

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Until recently, Paul worked as the creative director of British GQ. In a past interview, Kylie described him by saying: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness.

The couple have been dating for around three years

"He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

Just recently, Kylie revealed she is returning to her native Australia after 30 years living in the UK. It's not known if Paul will be relocating with her.

The Spinning Around singer has confirmed, however, that she will "always" make regular visits to her adopted home country.

Paul worked as creative director of British GQ

She told Radio 2's Zoe Ball: "I've had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: 'Kylie, what do you mean? You can't go.' I said: 'I'm not really going. I've lived here for 30 years, I'm always going to be back.'

"I can't not be here, are you kidding?" Kylie continued. "I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good and I have been talking about that for a while. Don't worry, I will not be a stranger."

