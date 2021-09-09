Kylie Minogue drives fans wild with special announcement We can't wait to see this!

Kylie Minogue is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and the talented singer will be demonstrating why she earned that title as she performs at the Global Citizen concert later this month.

The singer confirmed the news on her social media page with an image from Global Citizen of her in a striking green dress, posing next to a marble column.

WATCH: Relive Kylie Minogue's 2012 performance at the Miracle Africa International Foundation

"#GlobalCitizenLive is coming to London on Sept. 25, and I'll be performing," she revealed.

"I'm thrilled to join @GlblCtzn for this once-in-a-generation event with so many amazing artists and you can join us too! Find out how you can watch - link in stories."

The Can't Get You Out of My Head hitmaker's post nearly broke the internet, as her millions of followers flooded the comments to share their excitement.

One enthused: "Looking forward to a performance again! Hope there will be actual live shows soon," and a second added: "Finally can see miss Minogue perform again."

And many more posted strings of heart and heart eyes face emojis.

We're so excited for this!

The Global Citizens UK concert will take place on 25 September, with the 24-hour concert aiming to raise funds to help "defend" the planet for climate change and "defeat poverty".

The event will be broadcast across six continents from cities across the world like Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and many more. The line-up is looking stellar, with acts like Camila Cabello, Metallica, Keith Urban, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Kylie will no doubt perform some of most well-known hits at the concert, and the star often references them on her social media with some stunning throwback posts.

Fans will get to see Kylie perform on 25 September

And last month, she transported fans back to 1992 when she referenced her classic song Finer Feelings.

The singer wore a series of incredible outfits for the music video, including a gorgeous black feathered coat and a beret.

And it was this ensemble that she treated fans to, as she shared a snap of her posing up against a wall, while drinking out of a plastic cup.

Despite the video being released in 1992, the 53-year-old looked like a 1950s starlet, with her hair just poking out from underneath the beret.

