Robin Roberts makes exciting announcement with partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign is notoriously private, but is often referenced by the Good Morning America star on social media.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking revelation about partner Amber

However, she announced last week that she will be making a rare joint public appearance with Robin on Tuesday.

Amber and her business partner Marci will be talking to Robin on their monthly series, Planting the Seeds, to talk about the power of optimism.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone

Announcing the news via her company, Plant Juice Oils, Amber wrote: "Next Tuesday, May 3rd, @robinrobertsgma is joining us on Planting the Seeds where we’ll be chatting all about power of optimism.

MORE: Robin Roberts praised as she celebrates incredible career news

MORE: Robin Roberts shares special present from Gayle King

"Whether you’re going through a tough time, or just a hard day, join us to see the benefits of trying to stay optimistic about it all.

"Set your reminders: Tuesday, May 3rd at 6:30pm EST. See you there!" Robin also shared the news on Instagram, writing: "With the launch of my new book Brighter by the Day, I am joining my sweet Amber and Marci from @plantjuiceoils on their monthly series: Planting the Seeds to talk about the Power of Optimism.





Robin Roberts will be taking part in a video chat with partner Amber Laign

"Optimism can sometimes be hard to access, but with a little push, it can open beautiful new doors! "Join us next Tuesday, May 3rd at 6:30pm EST where we'll remind you that optimism is like a muscle that gets stronger with use. I'll see you there!"

MORE: Exclusive: Robin Roberts opens up about the moment she thought she'd get fired from GMA

MORE: Robin Roberts shares new photo of partner Amber resting at home as she thanks fans for their support

Optimism is incredibly important for both Robin and Amber right now. Amber is battling breast cancer and her partner announced the sad news of her partner's illness on GMA earlier in the year, and has been updating her fans on her progress.

Robin and Amber have been dating for 16 years

Most recently during an appearance on Ellen, the TV star disclosed: "She's doing well, which is great," before telling the TV host how Amber found out she had cancer.

MORE: David Muir returns to GMA for emotional milestone with Robin Roberts

MORE: Robin Roberts pays heartfelt tribute following sad death

"Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic," she said. "And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered.

The message is 'get those regular exams, it could save your life,'" she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.