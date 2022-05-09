Nick Cave announces son Jethro's shock death - details

Nick Cave announced the sad news that his model son Jethro, 30, has passed away in a statement issued to fans on Monday.

RELATED: Nick Cave's teenage son dies in cliff fall

The Bad Seeds star's short message read: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." Fans have already started sending love and well wishes to the singer/songwriter after the devastating news. "Oh gosh poor Nick Cave. What a thing for a father to go through," wrote one on Twitter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the most heartbreaking celebrity deaths

Nick had his son Jethro with then-partner Beau Lazenby and earlier this year Jethro was jailed for an assault on his mother.

MORE: Nick Cave attends inquest into son Arthur's death

It has been reported that Jethro, who had a successful modelling career and was based in Melbourne, had suffered from schizophrenia, but the cause of his death is not known.

Nick Cave's model son Jethro Lazenby has tragically died

The shock news comes seven years after Nick's son Arthur tragically died after falling off a cliff when he was just 15 years old.

In 2015, the family attended an inquest into his death in Brighton. It was made public that the teenager had taken the hallucinogenic drug LSD, and had been spotted staggering around the top of the cliff before falling over.

Arthur was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, but later died from his injuries.

Nick's son Jethro worked as a model

At the inquest, Nick and his now wife Susie Bick held hands as they learned that concerned drivers who witnessed the accident jumped out of their cars to look for the teenager, who was found on the underpass of Ovingdean Gap with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage as well as two broken legs.

Arthur left behind a twin brother called Earl and Nick also has one other son named Luke.

Nick's son Arthur (pictured as a child) died in 2015 aged 15

Nick is well known for his singing success, fronting the band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

SEE: In memoriam: remembering famous faces we lost in 2022

Our thoughts are with Nick and his family during this very difficult time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.